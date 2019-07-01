Goods Train Derails In Maharashtra, Mumbai-Pune Intercity Trains Affected

Goods train was derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in the Karjat-Lonavla section.

"Inter-city trains leaving from Mumbai to Pune have been cancelled and long-distance trains from Mumbai via Pune will be diverted via Igatpuri," Sunil Udasi, Central Railways spokesperson said.

State government and various agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

