Goods Train Derails In Jharkhand, Rail Traffic On Route Affected

At least 12 wagons and the engine of the goods train derailed near Ranchi (Representational)

A goods train derailed between Khalari and Ray stations near Jharkhand's Ranchi today, disrupting train movement in Dhanbad Rail Division, a statement issued by the Railway Protection Force or RPF said.

The incident happened in the Central Industrial Chord (CIC) section of Dhanbad Rail Division under East Central Railway zone of Indian Railways, the statement said.

At least 12 wagons and the engine of the goods train derailed, a senior railway official said today.

There was no report of any casualty, the senior railway official said, adding, trains on the route have either been diverted, cancelled or short-terminated.

"The derailment happened when the driver of the goods train applied brakes after he heard a blast-like sound. But the police found that the accident took place following defect in the tracks. However, the exact cause of the derailment will be known only after an investigation," the Dhanbad Rail Division said in another statement.

