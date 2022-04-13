Good Friday 2022: History, Significance, Observance - All Details Here

Good Friday is observed by Christians across the globe

Good Friday is among the most important religious days observed in India. It is of major importance to the Christian community. Good Friday, followed by Easter Sunday, is observed in order to remember Jesus Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.

Good Friday is a way to show reverence for Jesus Christ's suffering for humanity. This year, the day will be observed on April 15. Good Friday is followed by another holy day for Christians, Easter Sunday, which falls on April 17.

History

According to the New Testament, Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified by the Romans. The Jewish religious leaders had condemned Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God. They were so agitated by Jesus' acts that they brought him to the Romans. Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, sentenced Jesus to crucifixion.

As the story goes, Jesus was beaten publicly and crowned with thorns. In his battered condition, Jesus was forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets amid a jeering crowd. Finally, he was nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet. He was left hanging on the cross until he died.

Significance

Good Friday, also called Holy Friday and Black Friday, is a day of mourning. The day is observed worldwide by Christians. It is believed that Jesus suffered and died for the sins of humans. This day is, therefore, observed to ask for forgiveness for one's sins.

People pray that they may be liberated from pain, suffering and agony in their lives. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus' death also signifies the end of all sins. It shows that after all the sins are eliminated, there's a possibility of a new beginning, which is signified by Jesus Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday.

How it is observed

Many people fast and attend religious services on Good Friday. Churches hold special rituals to commemorate Jesus Christ's suffering and muffle their bells as a sign of mourning.

Good Friday is preceded by Maudy Thursday and followed by Holy Saturday. On this day, the service for the Three Hours Agony is held.

Christians also drape a black cloth over all crosses, photographs, and statues to symbolise Jesus Christ's death.