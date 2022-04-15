Good Friday 2022: Here's How Christians Observe Good Friday, Easter Sunday

Good Friday 2022: Good Friday commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion. (File)

Two significant dates associated with Christianity -- Good Friday and Easter Sunday -- will be observed this week. While Good Friday is a day of mourning, Easter Sunday, which falls on the Sunday next to Good Friday, marks the end of the holy week for Christians worldwide.

Good Friday falls on April 15 this year and Easter Sunday on April 17.

Good Friday commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion. Christians observe the day by fasting and attending church services or re-enactments of Jesus Christ's last hours.

Easter Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection from death. It is believed that after his death and burial, he rose from the grave on a Sunday.

According to the Bible, it's the day when Mary Magdalene discovered an empty tomb in the cave where Jesus Christ had been placed after his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Among Easter traditions, Easter Bunny is perhaps the most famous. According to legend, the Easter Bunny lays eggs and then decorates and hides them as they are a symbol of new life. So, in many households, children take part in Easter egg hunts (and also look for hidden treats) to celebrate the occasion.

The earliest reference to the Easter Bunny, dating back to sometime before the 17th century, is that the Germanic people of Europe introduced Osterhase, a rabbit who brought gifts to children during Easter.