''Good Friday Reminds Us About Sacrifices Of Jesus Christ'': PM Modi

Good Friday 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Christians on Good Friday

Good Friday 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message on Good Friday, said the "day reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Christ." The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote: "Good Fridayreminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick." Good Friday is a solemn day when Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021

Let this Good Friday be a reminder of the power of compassion, love and empathy. pic.twitter.com/KwtIOEE6HF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2021

Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio posted a beautiful message on Good Friday. ''...we remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His unconditional love for us. Light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. May Good Friday 2021 bring new meaning and change in our lives....''

On #GoodFriday, we remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His unconditional love for us. Light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. May #GoodFriday2021 bring new meaning and change in our lives. Wishing all Christians a blessed Good Friday. pic.twitter.com/qN4MyALlTm — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) April 1, 2021

Christians in India attend special church services on Good Friday. Many people also fast on Good Friday. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ comes at the end of the Holy Week, including Christ's return to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday; washing his disciples' feet and the Last Supper on Holy Thursday. Three days after Good Friday comes the Easter Sunday, a day of celebrations after the resurretion of Jesus Christ, indicating new life.