Good Friday 2021: The ''Last Seven Words'' Of Jesus Christ On The Cross

2021 Good Friday Images: Christians observe Good Friday commemorating the suffering of Jesus Christ

Good Friday is on April 2. Christians across the world observe Good Friday commemorating the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ by the Roman-occupying empire in Jerusalem. The earliest documents about Jesus Christ's crucifixion is found in the four Gospels. Good Fridayis a solemn day, observed by Christians as a day of fasting and prayers. After three days, comes the Easter Sunday, a day of celebration when Jesus Christ was resurrected, indicating new life. Special services are held in churches on Good Friday to remember the suffering of Jesus Christ.

According to the Gospels, Jesus Christ made seven final statements in his last hours on the cross. These are known as the ''Seven Last Words''. The final sayings on the cross indicate his complete trust in god, spirit of forgiveness and compassion. Here are the seven sayings:

''Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do'' (Forgiveness) ''Today you will be with me in paradise'' (Salvation) ''Woman, behold, thy son! Behold, thy mother'' (Relationship) ''My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?'' (Abandonment) ''I thirst'' (Distress) ''It is finished'' (Triumph) ''Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit'' (Reunion)

The ''Seven Last Words'' of Jesus Christ from the cross have been used since the 16th century in sermons on Good Friday and they are an integral part of Christian traditions.

Good Friday: Here are quote cards of the ''Seven Last Words'' of Jesus Christ you can share.

Good Friday: Sayings of Jesus Christ

Good Friday: Sayings of Jesus Christ

Good Friday: Sayings of Jesus Christ

Good Friday: Sayings of Jesus Christ

Good Friday: Sayings of Jesus Christ

Good Friday: Sayings of Jesus Christ

Good Friday: Sayings of Jesus Christ

Have a blessed Good Friday.