Good Friday 2021: Quotes From The Bible To Share On Good Friday

Today is Good Friday, a perfect day to share the beautiful and inspirational quotes and verses from the Bible. On Good Friday, Christians across the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Traditions on Good Friday, also called Holy Friday and Black Friday, include prayers, fasting and almsgiving or charity. Mother Teresa, the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity and one of the 20th Century's greatest humanitarians, had said, "I believe in person to person. Every person is Christ to me, and since there is only one Jesus, that person is the one person in the world at that moment". Mother Teresa was canonized as Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 2016.
Here are 10 quotes to help commemorate Good Friday
- ''The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness''
- ''Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, or the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you''
- "He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken"
- "Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good"
- ''In you, O Lord, I take refuge; let me never be put to shame. In your justice rescue me.
- Into your hands I commend my spirit; you will redeem me, O Lord, O faithful God"
- "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.'"
- "God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son"
- "He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless"
- "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest"
- "And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love"