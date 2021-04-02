Good Friday 2021: Christians Across India Observe Good Friday. See Pics

Good Friday image: Students of a Hyderabad school enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Good Friday is being observed by Christians across the country today. On Good Friday, Christians in all countries commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Traditions on Good Friday, also called Holy Friday and Black Friday, include prayers, fasting and charity. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, large religious gatherings have been restricted in all states of India. Images of people observing Good Friday from across India tell how people are being vigilant. People at churches can be seen wearing face masks and maintaining other covid-linked protocols. This is the second Good Friday amid the pandemic. Last year there was a total lockdown globally during Good Friday and Easter.

New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers outside Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, in the capital. Entry was restricted and thermal screening was carried out at the entrance.

Goa: Devotees attended mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji on Good Friday. Thermal screening was carried out and hand sanitizer dispensers were installed at the entrance.

Patna: People took part in Good Friday procession on Holy Thursday.

Puducherry: Devotees attend mass at the Sacred Heart Basilica on Good Friday.

