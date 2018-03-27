Good Friday 2018: History And Significance Of This Holy Festival Good Friday is one of the oldest Christian holidays, with some sources saying that it has been observed since 100 CE.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. It is also known as



Good Friday History and Significance



According to the Gospels, one of the disciples of the Jesus Christ called Judas Iscariot had guided some temple guards to arrest the Jesus Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane. Judas Iscariot had received at least 30 pieces of the silver for doing such against the Jesus Christ. After getting arrested, Jesus Christ was brought to the Annas (father-in-law of the Caiaphas, a high priest). He was sentenced to death when nothing told in favor of him during the interrogation. During the solemn oath by the high priest "I adjure you, by the Living God, to tell us, are you the Anointed One, the Son of God?" Jesus Christ answered very unclearly that, "You have said it, and in time you will see the Son of Man seated at the right hand of the Almighty, coming on the clouds of Heaven."



Jesus Christ charged for subverting the nation, leading as a king and opposing the taxes to Caesar that's why he was brought to the Roman governor named Pontius Pilate in the morning. Pontius Pilate told Jewish leaders to judge the Jesus case according to their own law but Jewish leaders were not allowed by the Romans for judging the sentence of death and then the case was referred by the Pontius Pilate to the ruler of Galilee (King Herod) as Jesus Christ was also a Galilee. Jesus Christ answered nothing for many questions of the Herod that's why he was sent back to Pontius Pilate by the King Herod, where he was not founded guilty. Members of the Church try to understand the cost at which the Christ has won redemption for them.



Pontius Pilate declared that Jesus was innocent in order to stay away from blame however; he handed over the Jesus Christ for crucifixion to prevent the riot and save his job. He was brought to the execution place or the place of the Skull and crucified on the cross. After his crucifixion the whole land was full of with darkness. He gave up his spirit with loud cry and temple curtain was torn top to bottom because of the earthquake. At the site of crucifixion, it was declared that "Truly this was God's Son!"



A secret follower of the Jesus Christ named Joseph of Arimathea went to the Pontius Pilate to request the Jesus Christ body. After the confirmation of the death of the Jesus Christ by the Pontius Pilate, it was handed over to his followers. Another follower named Nicodemus wrapped the body of Christ with mixture of spices to be fresh for some days. On the 3rd day (Easter Sunday) he rose from the dead body.



Good Friday is celebrated by the Catholic Church as a fast day by having only one time full meal in small amount and two collations.



