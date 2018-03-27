Good Friday 2018: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status

he word ''good'' in the Good Friday stands for pious or holy. For Christians across the world, Good Friday is a observed as a day for solemn mourning. The day is spent fasting, in prayer and repentance on the suffering of Jesus.

Good Friday is believed to be the day that marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross and his death at Calvary. Christians believe Jesus was crucified on Good Friday and rose again three days later on Easter Triduum. The word ''good'' in the Good Friday stands for pious or holy. For Christians across the world, Good Friday is a observed as a day for solemn mourning. The day is spent fasting, in prayer and repentance on the suffering of Jesus.

Here are some messages to send on Good Friday to your family, friends and dear ones:
 
