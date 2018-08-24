Golden Needle Tea Fetches Rs 40,000 Per Kg In Auction

The specialty tea belonged to Arunachal Pradesh Donyipolo Tea Estate. (Representational image)

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Thursday scripted a record after a line of Golden Needle tea fetched a whooping Rs 40,000 per kg during a pan India auction.

The Golden Needle are small buds which are carefully plucked, the leaf has a coating of golden colour which makes it soft and velvety to touch. This special golden needle tea liquor is bright golden with sweet taste and rich aroma.

The specialty tea belonged to Arunachal Pradesh Donyipolo Tea Estate, GTAC officials said on Thursday.

Manoj Kumar, manager of the Donyipolo Tea Estate that produced the Golden Needle tea, said that they took a lot of effort to make this type of specialty teas.

"Earlier there were Silver Needles White Tea from our garden which has fetched us Rs 17,001 per kg. Such type of teas are made only when natural forces align with precise tea making skills," he said.

One of the oldest tea shops in Guwahati, Assam Tea Traders bought the 1.1 kg lot of the Golden Needle tea.

In July this year, Manohari Gold Tea, an orthodox tea variety, fetched Rs 39,001 during a pan India auction at the GTAC. The tea was sold by Contemporary Brokers and purchased by Saurabh Tea Traders of Guwahati for their upcountry buyers at Delhi and Ahmadabad.