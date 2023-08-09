Gold Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized At Kerala Airport: Officials

The seized gold was concealed under the inner sole of her shoes. (Representational)

Customs department on late Tuesday recovered gold weighing over 500 grams, estimated to be worth about Rs 25.75 lakhs, from a passenger at Cochin International Airport in Kerala, officials said.

According to officials, the seized gold was concealed under the inner sole of her shoes.

The official informed further that the seizures were made from a passenger travelling from Bahrain to Cochin, Kerala.

"During the examination of a lady pax coming from Bahrain to Cochin, 2 square shaped black coloured packets containing gold in paste form weighing 275.94 grams concealed under the inner sole of her shoes and five crude bangles and one gold chain weighing 253.45 grams worn on her body were recovered and seized. The value of the estimated gold is Rs 25.75 lakhs," Cochin Customs informed through a statement.

Further investigations were underway.

Earlier, on Sunday, Cochin Customs seized 1,364.60 grammes of gold in compound form and worth around Rs. 60 lakhs from two separate passengers.

They also seized another 300 grams of gold concealed as a chain from another passenger, identified as Muhammed from Thalassery. Both were both apprehended, Customs officials said.

In similar hauls two weeks ago, Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 50 lakh at Cochin International Airport from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

According to officials, the seized gold was in four cylindrical-shaped capsules.

On July 18, the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 29.75 lakh from a passenger at Cochin International Airport.

"Three capsules containing gold in paste form, totalling 629.50 grammes, were seized. The capsules were concealed inside his rectum," an official said earlier.

Also, on July 11, Customs officials seized gold weighing 554.600 grammes from a passenger at Cochin International Airport. The passenger was concealing the gold inside his rectum, officials said.

The detained passenger was travelling from Malaysia to Kochi when the officials intercepted him.

