Gold, Diamonds And Revolver Seized From IMA Office Amid Jewels Scam Probe

A huge quantity of gold and silver jewellery and diamonds were seized from the raid (Representational)

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged IMA Jewels ponzi scheme fraud has seized various items, including a revolver, 58 bullets and a huge quantity of gold and silver jewellery and diamonds.

An SIT statement said 41.62 kg of gold, 72.64 kg silver and Rs 13.45 lakh cash, a 15.4 carat diamond and 60 carats of precious gems were also seized during a raid at one of IMA's offices at Shivajinar on Monday.

The SIT searched two more IMA offices at Tilaknagar and Yashwanthpur in the city Tuesday, officials said.

The details of the searches would be revealed later, they said.

IMA owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan has reportedly fled to Dubai, leaving thousands of investors in the lurch.

On June 20, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a summons to Mansoor Khan, asking him to appear before it on June 24.

Mansoor Khan, in a video clip Sunday purportedly offered to surrender before police and reveal ''big names'', who he alleged were behind its downfall and feared they would kill him.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.