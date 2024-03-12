Gangster Kala Jathedi Gets Married To 'Revolver Rani' In Delhi

Gangster Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Choudhary got married at a banquet hall in Dwarka

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi on Tuesday got married to Anuradha Choudhary, alias Madam Minz, at a banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka area.

Police had made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000.

The Delhi Police had also made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster's notoriety and his previous record, according to sources.

Once a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head, Sandeep from Sonipat got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court.

Anuradha Chaudhary, who is also known as 'Revolver Rani' and faces several criminal charges.

