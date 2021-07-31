How Most Wanted Criminals Kala Jathedi And 'Revolver Rani' Were Caught

Anuradha Chaudhary is also known as Madam Minz and Revolver Rani.

A mega-operation spread across twelve states has resulted in the arrest of two of northern India's most wanted criminals -- Sandeep, better known as Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary, better known as "Revolver Rani".

Kala Jathedi is accused of leading an international syndicate that is indulged in contract killings, organized bootlegging, extortion and land-grab, a Delhi police release said today.

Jathedi, who was carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 6 Lakh from Delhi and Haryana, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

Jathedi was on a run since February 2020 after escaping from the custody of Haryana Police, an incident that saw an audacious attack on a police escort party.

Along with Kala Jathedi, accused Anuradha Chaudhary or Madam Minz, an infamous 'Lady Don - Revolver Rani' of Rajasthan, having a long criminal history and carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 from Rajasthan, was also arrested.

Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary were constantly shifting their base across the country in different states on the basis of fake identities as a couple.

A team of Counter Intelligence, Special Cell, Delhi led by Inspector Vikram Dahiya and Inspector Sandeep Dabas, under the supervision of ACP Rahul Vikram, has arrested Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary.

Anuradha Chaudhary has a long criminal history of crimes like kidnapping, extortion, Arms and Excise Act violations, cheating etc.

She was a close associate of Rajasthan-based gangster Anand Pal, who died in a police encounter in June 2017. Anuradha is synonymous with terror amongst the business community of Nagaur, Sikar, Didwana etc. in Rajasthan and is known to have used burst fire from AK-47 as a favorite weapon for intimidating her victims.

She has over 12 criminal involvements in Rajasthan and is currently running wanted in two separate cases of abduction, extortion and firing registered in Nagaur, Rajasthan.

Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary were the operation heads of the alliance on the ground and were acting in unison with jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi -- Sube Gujjar and Kala Rana -- Goldy Brar -- Monty from outside India.

The criminal alliance was functioning in a well-organized manner and had emerged as a name synonymous with gangland terror in the four major North Indian States.