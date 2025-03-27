Trump Hotel Sued After 78-Year-Old Woman Was Allegedly Killed By Revolving Door

The family of a 78-year-old woman claims she died due to injuries sustained in a revolving door accident at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Clark County District Court on March 18, alleging that Diana Truschke was "violently" thrown from a malfunctioning revolving door at the hotel on March 21, 2023. According to multiple reports, including Fox 5 Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and NBC News, the lawsuit states that hotel staff were aware of the faulty door and that the property did not comply with safety regulations.

Truschke was hospitalized after the incident and received extensive medical treatment. Her health reportedly deteriorated over time, leading to her death on October 14, 2024, due to complications from her injuries.

The lawsuit seeks damages for medical and funeral expenses, as well as compensation for pain and suffering.

Trump International Hotel, located on Fashion Show Drive, is managed by the Trump Organization, with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump overseeing operations.