Gold Biscuits Worth Over Rs 4.9 Crore Recovered In Odisha, Two Arrested

A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and police have arrested two people and recovered 110 smuggled foreign gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.9 crore from their possession.

The arrests were made on Thursday.

"DRI Bhubaneswar has seized smuggled foreign gold biscuits weighing 12.9 kg valued at Rs 4.92 crore from two persons traveling by Jnaneswari Super Deluxe Express at Jharsuguda railway station," Assistant Commissioner (GST, Custom and Central excise) Samir Sarkar told ANI on Thursday.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

