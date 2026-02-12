Gold And Silver Prices Continue Upward Trend: Check Rates On February 12

Gold and silver prices have continued to rise this week. Silver prices increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.63 lakh per kg, while gold increased by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 grams, according to India Bullions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April were down by Rs 725, a fall of 0.46 per cent, while silver futures for March dropped by Rs 2,259, down 0.86 per cent as on 12 February, 9.20 am.

April gold futures were at Rs 157,980 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March fell slightly to Rs 260,675 per kilogram.

In international markets, gold slipped slightly after strong US jobs data lowered the chances of a quick interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $5,065.56 an ounce, while silver dropped 0.8 per cent to $83.60.

Gold Price Today (February 12)

24K Gold: Rs 15,975 per gram (+Rs 82)

22K Gold: Rs 14,645 per gram (+Rs 75)

18K Gold: Rs 11,985 per gram (+Rs 61)

Gold Prices In Major Cities (10 grams)

Mumbai: Rs 1,58,640

Kolkata: Rs 1,58,430

Delhi: Rs 1,58,360

Chennai: Rs 1,59,100

Hyderabad: Rs 1,58,890

Bengaluru: Rs 1,58,760

Silver Prices In Major Cities (per kg)

Mumbai: Rs 2,63,270

Delhi: Rs 2,62,820

Chennai: Rs 2,64,040

Hyderabad: Rs 2,63,690

Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at Rs 2,89,000 per kg.

Gold and silver prices in India are influenced by global gold trends, the US Dollar, and domestic demand, especially ahead of festivals.