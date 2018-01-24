GoAir Republic Day Sale Offers Air Tickets As Low As Rs 726. All Details Here

GoAir has announced an all-inclusive discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 726 to Rs 3,926 across its entire domestic network under a limited period scheme.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 24, 2018 14:02 IST
GoAir discounts that started on January 24 (midnight) is a five-day Republic Day offer.

New Delhi:  It's raining discounts on airfares. After AirAsia and SpiceJet, budget carrier GoAir has announced an all-inclusive discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 726 to Rs 3,926 across its entire domestic network under a limited period scheme. The offer that started on January 24 (midnight) is a five-day Republic Day offer. The travel validity for the tickets booked under GoAir Republic Day offer stands between March 1 and December 31, 2018, GoAir said in a statement. The Wadia Group-promoted Go Air airline and currently operates over 1544 flights per week to 23 domestic destinations.

Here's a list of discounted airfares offered by GoAir, originating from:

Jammu: Rs726
Kochi: Rs 826
Chennai: Rs 826
Bagdogra: Rs 926
Ahmedabad: Rs 1,026
Delhi: Rs 1,026
Chandigarh: Rs 1,026
Patna: Rs 1,026
Mumbai: Rs 1,126
Bhubaneswar: Rs 1,226
Bengaluru: Rs 1,226
Guwahati: Rs 1,226
Srinagar: Rs 1,226
Kolkata: Rs 1,326
Goa: Rs 1,326
Hyderabad: Rs 1,326
Leh: Rs 1,426
Lucknow: Rs 1,426
Pune: Rs 1,426
Jaipur: Rs 1,626
Ranchi: Rs 2,026
Nagpur: Rs 2,026
Port Blair: Rs 3,926

The GoAir website mentions that the offer is not available on group or infant bookings and the ticket would be non-refundable.

Apart from the Republic Day offer, GoAir has partnered with Paytm, Zoomcar and Lenskart and is offering special discount and vouchers. On booking till February 10, a 10 per cent discount is being offered on GoAir mobile app. One should use the code GOAPP10 to avail this discount.  Additionally, on every booking done from GoAir website goair.in or its mobile app, the customers get Rs 250 cashback if they choose to pay through Paytm wallet on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000. Other offers are up to Rs 1,200 off on next Zoomcar drive and Rs 1,000 off on LensKart.

