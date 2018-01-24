GoAir Republic Day Sale Offers Air Tickets As Low As Rs 726. All Details Here

Here's a list of discounted airfares offered by GoAir, originating from:
Jammu: Rs726
Kochi: Rs 826
Chennai: Rs 826
Bagdogra: Rs 926
Ahmedabad: Rs 1,026
Delhi: Rs 1,026
Chandigarh: Rs 1,026
Patna: Rs 1,026
Mumbai: Rs 1,126
Bhubaneswar: Rs 1,226
Bengaluru: Rs 1,226
Guwahati: Rs 1,226
Srinagar: Rs 1,226
Kolkata: Rs 1,326
Goa: Rs 1,326
Hyderabad: Rs 1,326
Leh: Rs 1,426
Lucknow: Rs 1,426
Pune: Rs 1,426
Jaipur: Rs 1,626
Ranchi: Rs 2,026
Nagpur: Rs 2,026
Port Blair: Rs 3,926
Comments
Apart from the Republic Day offer, GoAir has partnered with Paytm, Zoomcar and Lenskart and is offering special discount and vouchers. On booking till February 10, a 10 per cent discount is being offered on GoAir mobile app. One should use the code GOAPP10 to avail this discount. Additionally, on every booking done from GoAir website goair.in or its mobile app, the customers get Rs 250 cashback if they choose to pay through Paytm wallet on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000. Other offers are up to Rs 1,200 off on next Zoomcar drive and Rs 1,000 off on LensKart.