GoAir Republic Day Sale Offers Air Tickets As Low As Rs 726. All Details Here GoAir has announced an all-inclusive discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 726 to Rs 3,926 across its entire domestic network under a limited period scheme.

After



Here's a list of discounted airfares offered by GoAir, originating from:



Jammu: Rs726

Kochi: Rs 826

Chennai: Rs 826

Bagdogra: Rs 926

Ahmedabad: Rs 1,026

Delhi: Rs 1,026

Chandigarh: Rs 1,026

Patna: Rs 1,026

Mumbai: Rs 1,126

Bhubaneswar: Rs 1,226

Bengaluru: Rs 1,226

Guwahati: Rs 1,226

Srinagar: Rs 1,226

Kolkata: Rs 1,326

Goa: Rs 1,326

Hyderabad: Rs 1,326

Leh: Rs 1,426

Lucknow: Rs 1,426

Pune: Rs 1,426

Jaipur: Rs 1,626

Ranchi: Rs 2,026

Nagpur: Rs 2,026

Port Blair: Rs 3,926



The GoAir website mentions that the offer is not available on group or infant bookings and the ticket would be non-refundable.



Apart from the Republic Day offer, GoAir has partnered with Paytm, Zoomcar and Lenskart and is offering special discount and vouchers. On booking till February 10, a 10 per cent discount is being offered on GoAir mobile app. One should use the code GOAPP10 to avail this discount. Additionally, on every booking done from GoAir website goair.in or its mobile app, the customers get Rs 250 cashback if they choose to pay through Paytm wallet on a minimum purchase of Rs 2,000. Other offers are up to Rs 1,200 off on next Zoomcar drive and Rs 1,000 off on LensKart.



