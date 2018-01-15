AirAsia India Offers Flight Tickets With Base Fare Of Rs 99. Bookings Open Till January 21

During the same time period, AirAsia, the parent firm, will also fly passengers at Rs 1,499 base fare from Indian cities to 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These 10 countries include Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney.
The discounted booking can be made through airasia.com and AirAsia mobile app.
AirAsia commenced operations in India in 2014 and currently flies between 16 major cities in India which includes Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Srinagar, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, Imphal, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The AirAsia offer comes after GoAir announced flight tickets starting from Rs 1,157 last week. The lowest fare of GoAir's flight tickets offer is available on Jammu to Leh route for Rs 1,157. The booking and travel period for the offer ends on January 22, 2018, said GoAir. An additional 10 per cent off can be availed using the GoAir app using the code 'GOAPP10.'
