"Shut Up": Fight Breaks Out On Air Asia Flight After Passenger Calls A Group Of Women "Stupid"

A chaotic scene unfolded on an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur to China when a group of women were confronted for chatting loudly after the cabin lights were dimmed. The confrontation escalated into an all-out brawl, which was captured on camera. According to witnesses, a male passenger seated behind the women became visibly frustrated with their loud chatter and asked them to quieten down.

The situation took a turn for the worse when the man called the women "stupid" and told them to "shut up." This sparked a fierce reaction from one of the women, who climbed over her seat and punched the man. Another woman joined in, hitting him as he ducked behind his food tray. The brawl was intense and chaotic, with multiple passengers getting involved, TMZ reported.

A heated argument between passengers on an AirAsia flight from KL to Chengdu escalated into a mid-air brawl. The fight reportedly broke out after a man confronted a group of women for talking loudly after cabin lights dimmed pic.twitter.com/iWADiiPKHc — @ (@anthraxxxx) July 23, 2025

The cabin crew sprang into action, swiftly intervening to separate the parties involved in the altercation. A female attendant shouted at the passengers to return to their seats, as she struggled to regain control of the situation. Eventually, the flight crew successfully restored order, bringing the altercation to an end.

Fortunately, the situation didn't require an emergency landing, and once the plane touched down, no medical assistance was needed for those involved. Authorities also didn't make any arrests.

"We were sitting behind the row of women and listened to the quarrel. They were chatting too loudly while the lights were turned off, and the frontman asked them to be silent because he wanted to sleep. The mother of one of the women then joined in. The friends then went up to attack the man. Two women were fighting the male passenger," the woman who recorded the altercation said.

Officials at the Airport Public Security Bureau of the Sichuan Provincial Public Security Department have now launched an investigation, as per the Daily Mail.

AirAsia X stated that its cabin crew promptly and professionally handled the situation, adhering to standard safety protocols. The incident did not affect return flight schedules or disrupt operations. AAX urged all passengers to remain respectful during their journey, emphasising its zero-tolerance policy for behaviour that compromises the comfort, safety, or experience of others on board.