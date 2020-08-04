On Camera, Fistfight On Airline After Two Passengers Refuse To Wear Masks

The men, one of them shirtless, were seen throwing punches at each other.

A violent fight broke out onboard an aircraft after two passengers refused to wear face masks. The in-flight chaos on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza, which led to the arrest of the two men, has now gone viral on social media.

Video clips showed two men engaging in a fistfight as one of the fellow passengers was heard saying, "Stop now, there are kids over here".

In a footage shared by the Instagram handle michighclub, the men, one of them shirtless, were seen throwing punches at each other before one of them was restrained and pinned down on the floor by other passengers.

The account claimed that one of the passengers involved in the fight was British and was said to have been consuming alcohol.

"The British man who caused a brawl aboard @klm flight to Ibiza - he and his friend refused to wear a face mask and bothered other passengers - was arrested by Guardia Civil," wrote @michighclub.

Masks are mandatory on all flights of the KLM. "Wearing facial protection during boarding and on board is mandatory for KLM passengers. Passengers must ensure that they carry the required facial protection with them. Passengers without adequate facial protection may be refused boarding at the gate, it had said in a statement.