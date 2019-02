The GoAir flight with 185 passengers on board landed safely. (Representational)

A GoAir Airbus Neo flight going from Ahmedabad to Kolkata had to return today due to a snag in the engine.

Soon after takeoff, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the snag and requested for an immediate landing.

The flight with 185 passengers on board landed safely.

Last month, a Pratt & Whitney-engine powered A320neo plane of GoAir returned to Mumbai due to "high engine vibrations" an hour after its take-off for Delhi.