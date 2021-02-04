GoAir Announces Direct Flight From Hyderabad To Male In Maldives

GoAir to start flight service from Hyderabad to Maldives (file photo)

GoAir has announced the launch of its first direct flight connecting Hyderabad with Male. From February 11, GoAir will operate a direct service four times a week Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday - between Hyderabad and Male, a release from the airline said on Thursday.

Currently, with the lifting of travel restrictions, GoAir has resumed its operations, connecting Male to Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru with daily direct services.

The new route will be serviced by the airlines' next-generation Airbus A320 neo aircraft, further strengthening GoAir's growing international network in the south Asian region, it said.

"Passengers travelling from Hyderabad will now have convenient additional options to travel to Male, thus making their travel experience enjoyable and comfortable," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir.

Flight G8 1533 will depart from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 11.30 AM and arrive at the Maldives' Velana International Airport at 1.30 PM. On the return leg, flight G8 4033 will depart Male at

2.30 and arrive in Hyderabad at 5.30 PM.