Only Congress Can Provide Stable Government In Goa: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Only Congress can provide a stable government and ensure progress in Goa, the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday and alleged that "outsiders" like AAP and TMC cannot rule the coastal state as their agenda is only to expand their base.

Addressing an indoor public meeting at the St Cruz assembly constituency in North Goa ahead of the February 14 polls, she said that an unstable government that is constantly trying to save itself cannot provide stability.

The Congress leader also accused the ruling BJP of failing to ensure the safety of women and provide jobs to young people.

"Unless we have a stable government, it is impossible to make progress. An unstable government that is constantly working to save itself cannot provide you development," she said, adding that only Congress can provide a stable government.

Notably, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly after the 2017 state polls, but the BJP then allied with some regional outfits and independents to form a government.

"AAP or TMC cannot provide you what is required in Goa. They have come here to expand their parties. They have not come here to usher in the progress of Goa," Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

All the parties that come here from outside to destabilise the government cannot rule Goa, she said while apparently referring to the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The conservation between us should be about the issues like development, progress, jobs, and the safety of women. It should not be a conversation filled with negativity. It should not be about telling women what she should wear," the Congress general secretary said.

She said that the unemployment rate in Goa is the second highest in India even though the best resources are available in the coastal state.

"The party which has ruled Goa for five years should tell you what they have done on the unemployment front. They should explain why so many small and medium businesses are on the verge of shutting down in Goa," she said without naming the BJP.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that no big industry can create jobs like small and medium enterprises.

She accused the Goa government of supporting its big businessmen friends. "The biggest example is that they are creating double-laning, double-trekking, and an expressway to transport coal," the Congress leader said.

She claimed that Goans are not going to be benefited from any of these projects.

"Coal which is not bought in Goa or sold in Goa is going through Goa. It shows exactly what this government is about," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi further alleged that the crime against women in Goa has risen by 24 per cent.

"Goa is second in India when it comes to unemployment. There are hundreds of young people who are studying hard to get selected in government jobs but they never see employment. It is happening in every BJP-ruled state," she added.