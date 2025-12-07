Goa Nightclub Manager Arrested, Warrant Issued Against Owner: Chief Minister To NDTV

The general manager of a club in Goa, where a deadly fire broke out on Sunday, has been arrested, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told NDTV.

An arrest warrant has also been issued against the owner of the club, the Birch By Romeo Lane, Sawant said.

"The fire broke out around 12 am. Many people could not come out (of the nightclub) due to the fire and died due to suffocation," Sawant said while confirming that 25 people were killed and six others injured in the incident.

He said the injured are currently "out of danger" and are being treated at the Goa Medical College.

Sawant said he visited the incident site around 2 am to take stock of the situation and has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

"It is the first time that such an incident has occurred in Goa's history," he said.

Asked if the nightclub fire was "negligence", he said a probe has been ordered to ascertain if the nightclub followed fire safety norms.