Goa Medical College And Hospital Introduces Fresh Protocols Amid Rise In Covid Cases

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane chaired a meeting of heads of departments of the hospital

Considering the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday decided to introduce some protocols at its facility.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane chaired a meeting of heads of departments of the hospital to review the COVID-19 protocols and management of services amid the spike in infections.

Talking to reporters, Mr Rane said it was collectively decided to resume the telephone service for booking appointments for the outpatient department.

It was also decided that pandals will be put up outside the hospital to seamlessly manage the outpatient services, he said.

The number of visitors for patients will also be restricted in view of the rising cases, the minister said, adding that the SOPs will be implemented strictly.

The hospital, located on the outskirts of Panaji, had adopted some SOPs after the COVID-19 outbreak last year, but had withdrawn them once the infections reduced drastically in the state.