Goa Games Begin, BJP, Congress Work Numbers With 'Kingmakers': 10 Points

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is in Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brief him about the party's prospects of retaining power in Goa.

After the meeting, Mr Sawant will go to Mumbai for a meeting with the BJP's Goa in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis. Mr Fadnavis is believed to be in talks with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for an alliance. The BJP is also ready to reach out to independents.

The MGP, however, is not inclined to back Pramod Sawant, who had dropped the party from the Goa cabinet after taking over as Chief Minister following Manohar Parrikar's death in 2019.

Sources say the MGP and other parties have indicated that their support will come for a price - the Chief Minister's post.

This is the BJP's first election in the seaside state after the death of Manohar Parrikar, the charismatic former Chief Minister who died in 2019.

The BJP has dismissed exit poll predictions in Goa and has expressed confidence that it will be single-largest and in a position to form government.

The poll of exit polls after the end of voting yesterday showed a neck-and-neck fight in Goa. Both the BJP and the Congress are likely to win 16 of the state's 40 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 21, according to NDTV's poll of exit polls.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which debuted in Goa in this election, has been given three seats, which suggests that it could end up playing kingmaker in a race for majority. The Trinamool contested the election in an alliance with the MGP.

A similar turmoil followed the 2017 election in Goa, when the Congress emerged single-largest with 17 seats but failed to take power. The BJP, which had 13 seats, took power after tie-ups with smaller parties, including the MGP, and independent MLAs.