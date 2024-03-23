Goa Chief Minister's 'Work From Beach' Pitch To Attract Tourists

Pramod Sawant at NDTV Indian Of The Year event

People can come to Goa, relax and also work, underscored Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, adding that his government is starting the digital nomad concept.

"Every village is digitally connected. Har Ghar Fiber is being completed in Panjim. We are starting "Work From Beach". We are starting the digital nomad concept. Under this, people can come to Goa, relax, and also work," said Mr Sawant at the NDTV Indian Of The Year event in Delhi.

"We have launched a homestay policy and are readying the infra. We want to create human resources. We are making hospitality institutes and skilling up the youth," the Chief Minster said.

Mr Sawant, 50, said his government is also working on building spiritual tourism.

"We welcome people for spiritual tourism. We have started the samudra aarti at promenade at the Miramar beach. Goa in future will be known as Dakshin Kashi. There are many temples. Private investment is coming for yoga wellness centres in Goa," said the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said India's dream of "techade", to describe the decade being dominated by technologies, will be fulfilled on the strength of its innovators.

"One of the good parts of startup India is we have set up incubators not limited to just IITs. The way the startup ecosystem has evolved, the focus has been on solving real problems... PM's focus was on democraticising tech. Tech should be openly accessible," he added further.