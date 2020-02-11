Voters May Have Fallen For Freebies: Pramod Sawant On AAP Win In Delhi

Pramod Sawant had campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls (File)

As vote counting trends indicated a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government before the elections.

The BJP leader said the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

"We accept the people's verdict. Maybe, people wanted a government that gives freebies from their own taxes," Mr Sawant told reporters in Ponda town of North Goa district.

Mr Sawant had campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls.

"I have been going to Delhi. In Goa, we are happier and more contended compared to those living in Delhi. Goan people are lucky as compared to Delhi, which does not have pure air, pure water and people suffer from health issues. The (Kejriwal) government has failed to provide these facilities," he said.