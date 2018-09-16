Manohar Parrikar Undergoing Series Of Tests: AIIMS Sources

Manohar Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted in Delhi's AIIMS for treatment, is undergoing a series of tests, hospital sources said. Mr Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is being treated under the supervision of Dr Pramod Garg from the Department of Gastroenterology at the premier hospital.

"He is currently undergoing a series of tests," sources were quoted by news agency PTI.

Mr Parrikar, 62, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday for treatment at a time when the BJP is exploring options in the state. Manohar Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up last week, was admitted to a hospital in Goa Thursday evening.

As Mr Parrikar's health remains a worry, the BJP is expected to send a team to Goa on Monday to "explore alternatives", sources have told NDTV. Mr Parrikar is believed to have spoken to BJP chief Amit Shah to discuss the move. Mr Parrikar has been unwell for months and is believed to have expressed his inability to work normally, sources said.

On Friday, Mr Parrikar met with the alliance party ministers in his cabinet at the private hospital in north Goa. The Goa unit of the BJP too held a meeting of its state-level core committee and later met Mr Parrikar.

According to sources, the central team that will visit Goa on Monday will include Ram Lal and BL Santosh. They will work towards identifying a "stand-in" for Mr Parrikar till there is greater clarity on his health, sources said.

The Goa Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP for not giving the charge of the state even to a "trusted lieutenant". Congress state president Girish Chodankar said, "We would also like to remind the people of Goa that their well-being is the last thing on the mind of the ruling political parties who are unleashing the ugly game of power and clamouring for their benefit".

"The greed for power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies has exposed the fact that they can't give charge even to a trusted lieutenant in the absence of the chief minister," he added.

With inputs from agencies