'Go To North Korea': Tweets Tathagata Roy Amid Massive Protests Against Citizenship Bill

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Friday created fresh controversy when he said those who do not want "divisive democracy" should go to North Korea.

"Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you don't want it go to North Korea," he wrote.

2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you don't want it go to North Korea. — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) December 13, 2019

His tweet came hours before protesters reached the entrance of the Raj Bhavan, tried to breach security following which they were lathi-charged and police used tear-gas and seriously injured several protesters.

Two police personnel were also injured in the scuffle.

The protesters were demanding the Governor to give his assent to the proposed ordinance that seeks mandatory registration of outsiders entering the state and at the same time for the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit in the state.

North Korea is ruled by dictator Kim Jong-Un.