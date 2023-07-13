Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 16

Go First said it has filed an application for revival of operations. (File)

Cash-strapped Go First Airlines on Thursday announced a further extension of flight cancellations till July 16.

The airline said in a tweet that the flights have been cancelled due to operational reasons.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First fights scheduled till July 16 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the fight cancellations," the airline said in a Twitter post.

Go First said it has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. "We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline said.

Meanwhile, a court-appointed Resolution Professional (RP) to oversee the ongoing insolvency process of Go Airlines has invited an Expression of Interest (EOD) from potential investors.

Earlier this week, the airline put out a newspaper advertisement regarding the EoD with relevant details.

The last date for receipt of interest by investors is August 9. The date for the provisional list of prospective resolution applicants and submission of objections to the list is August 19 and August 24, respectively.

The process of inviting an Expression of Interest (EoI) signifies the formal commencement of seeking buyers or investors for a potential investment.

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations, leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The airline reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)