"Give Us Documents": Karnataka Lokayukta To DK Shivakumar In Assets Case

The Karnataka Lokayukta has asked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to submit documents in a disproportionate assets case against him it is investigating. The case was transferred to the Lokayukta after the Siddaraimah government withdrew the consent to the investigation by the Central agency, issued by the earlier BJP government.

"There has been a CBI case against you. The case has been transferred to the Lokayukta. During the CBI investigation you have submitted information and documents. Do submit the same documents and information to Lokayukta too," read the notice to Mr Shivakumar.

Mr Shivakumar has been accused of amassing assets worth Rs 74.93 crore disproportionate to his income. Mr Shivakumar has denied any wrongdoing and said he would fight the case "legally". The BJP, he repeatedly said, was harassing him by misusing central agencies.

Citing wrong procedure, the Siddaramaiah government withdrew consent for investigation after coming to power. The CBI has challenged the retraction in the High Court, which is hearing the case.

"The then Advocate General told me that my case could not be given to the CBI. I got the record of it through Right to Information. It was wrong for the Yediyurappa government to give it to the CBI. So our government withdrew the permission and gave it to the Lokayukta," Mr Shivakumar had said.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed a money laundering case against the Congress leader filed in 2018. The case was linked to allegations of tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.