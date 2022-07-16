Give Details On Claims Of Doubling Farmers' Income: Telangana Minister To Centre

KT Rama Rao is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son. (File)

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday demanded that the Centre provide details, if the Agriculture Ministry's claim about income of farmers in the country doubling is true.

"If the claim of the Agriculture Dept is true, I request the Hon'ble @PMOIndia to furnish the details to the people of this country 1) How many millions of farmers doubled their Income? 2) Which states are these farmers from? 3) Which initiative of Govt was key to achieve this?" he asked in a tweet.

If the claim 👇of the Agriculture Dept is true, I request the Hon'ble @PMOIndia to furnish the details to the people of this country



1) How many millions of farmers doubled their Income?

2) Which state are these farmers from?

3) Which initiative of Govt was key to achieve this? https://t.co/5mTGmJtw3D — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 16, 2022

KT Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was responding to a tweet by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

"In response to the PM's clarion call for doubling the farmers' income, the income of very large number of farmers has more than doubled," the department tweeted.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in political one-upmanship as they gear up for next year's Legislative Assembly polls in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)