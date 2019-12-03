Girl Allegedly Raped, Shot Dead Before Being Burnt In Bihar

Police said the girl was allegedly raped and shot dead.(ANI)

A girl was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Police recovered the charred body of the girl this morning (around 6 am) from a deserted field under the jurisdiction of Itadhi police station, Buxar Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar told PTI.

Buxar is around 100 km from the capital Patna.

"After being informed by people, police recovered the body of a girl who was burnt above her waist", the official said, adding it appears she was raped before being murdered.

The police official said that the incident may have occurred on Monday night. The officer said the identity and age of the victim were yet to be ascertained.

"Whether the girl is a minor or major will be clear once the post-mortem report comes," he added.

The police officials told PTI that the girl was allegedly raped and shot dead before being burnt with the intention to destroy the evidence.

The victim was shot in her head, they said, adding that police have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot in the morning but none of them could identify the girl as she was badly burnt above the waist, police sources said.

The Bihar incident comes close to the heels of the incident in Hyderabad where a young veterinarian was burnt to death after she was gang-raped by four men on November 27.

