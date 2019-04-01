Girl Killed, 3 Injured In Shelling By Pak In J&K's Poonch: Report

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire agreement for the last few weeks.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: April 01, 2019 16:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Girl Killed, 3 Injured In Shelling By Pak In J&K's Poonch: Report

Pakistan intensified mortal shelling along the Line of Control (File)


Srinagar: 

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a five year old girl were killed on Monday as Pakistan intensified mortal shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling in Mankote sector, injuring five soldiers.

Ten civilians were injured at Shahkote and Mendhar areas of Poonch.

This is for the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

With inputs from PTI



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirPoonch
বাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISRONipsey HussleArvind KejriwalDelhiElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShashi TharoorSambit PatraApril FoolSensexNote 5 ProGames of ThronesWhatsApp April Fools' Day

................................ Advertisement ................................