Girl Killed, 3 Injured In Shelling By Pak In J&K's Poonch: Report

Pakistan intensified mortal shelling along the Line of Control (File)

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a five year old girl were killed on Monday as Pakistan intensified mortal shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling in Mankote sector, injuring five soldiers.

Ten civilians were injured at Shahkote and Mendhar areas of Poonch.

This is for the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

With inputs from PTI

