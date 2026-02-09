Girl, 8, Raped By Two Relatives In Telangana

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two of her relatives, one of whom is a minor, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

Officials said the assaults occurred in separate incidents, one last week and the other on Sunday.

According to a senior police official, one of the accused, a 21-year-old man and the girl's uncle, took her from her house to his residence in the neighbourhood and sexually assaulted her on Sunday evening while her parents were away working in the agricultural fields.

The girl returned home in distress, and when her parents saw her crying, they asked what had happened.

She revealed the assault and also informed them that another relative, aged 16, had committed a similar act two days earlier at their house, police said.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint, after which police recorded statements from the victim and her parents and sent her for a medical examination.

Based on the complaint, cases were registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the BNS.

The 21-year-old accused was arrested, and the juvenile was apprehended. Further investigation is underway, police added.

