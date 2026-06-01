Girl, 5, Dies After Falling Off Toy Train, Coming Under Its Wheels In Jodhpur

A family outing to the famous Mandore Garden here ended in tragedy after a five-year-old girl died after allegedly falling from a toy train ride at the tourist spot on Sunday evening.

The victim, identified as Anayra, suffered fatal injuries after being run over by one of the wheels of the toy train, police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm. According to a complaint by the child's father Mohammad Habib, the family was enjoying a ride on the toy train at the popular tourist destination when the driver allegedly applied brakes abruptly, causing the girl to be thrown from her seat.

Habib claimed that passengers immediately raised an alarm and urged the operator to stop the train, but it continued moving. He alleged that before the train could be halted, one of its wheels passed over the child's neck.

Habib's niece, 20-year-old Muskan, was injured while attempting to rescue the girl.

Both were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where doctors declared Anayra brought dead. Muskan was treated for her injuries.

The grieving father has accused the toy train operator of negligence. He said he had expressed concerns regarding the condition of the train but was assured by staff that it was safe for passengers.

Based on the family's complaint, police have registered a case against the train operator. Investigating officer and Mandore Station House Officer Sheshkaran said the matter is being examined and further action will be taken on the basis of findings.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the operation and safety measures of the toy train service at the tourist spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)