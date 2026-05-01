3 Lakh Test Papers Checked in 3 Days: How AI Is Transforming Jodhpur's Government Schools

Jodhpur district, Rajasthan, is witnessing a groundbreaking fusion of education and technology. A new AI-based pilot project in government schools has overhauled traditional assessments and report card preparation. By replacing manual grading with an automated system that checks papers in seconds, the initiative has freed teachers from hours of administrative labour, allowing them to focus more on student learning.

AI-Powered Evaluation: Lakhs of Test Papers Scanned in Seconds

The second phase of the Competency-Based Census Assessment and School Reporting Pilot Project has achieved a historic milestone in Jodhpur district. Officials report that more than 70,000 students from grades 6 to 9 were assessed across 1,000 government schools, resulting in over 300,000 evaluations. Spanning both Hindi and English-medium institutions, the project covers five core subjects: Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

By utilizing a specialized AI app teachers can now scan handwritten answer sheets and receive detailed, competency-based results in mere seconds. This technology has slashed the total processing time from several weeks to just three days, providing near-instant analytical reports for students, parents, and principals.

From Scorecards to 'Skill Cards': Precision-Driven Progress

The hallmark of this new system is its shift from generic grades to granular, competency-based analysis. Officials noted that rather than providing a single overall score, the report cards now highlight specific strengths and weaknesses. For instance, a student's card might show mastery in statistics while identifying a need for better language comprehension. This detailed, subject-wise feedback provides parents and teachers with a precise roadmap for personalized student improvement.

Vision for Growth: Scaling to 1,000 Schools

Chief District Education Officer Rajni Shekhawat hailed the initiative's rapid expansion, which now spans over 1,000 schools across all 15 blocks of the Jodhpur district.

The program first launched as a pilot in October 2025, initially covering 3,000 students in 54 English-medium government schools. Under this streamlined workflow, teachers scan answer sheets via a specialized mobile app, allowing the AI to instantly evaluate responses and generate data-driven reports.