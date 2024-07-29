Girl, 3, Falls Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh; Rescue Operation Underway

A three-year-old girl accidentally slipped into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening and efforts were on to rescue her, police said.

Shoumya, daughter of one Pintu Sahu, fell into the borewell near the village, located about 40km from the district headquarters, while playing in a field at around 5 pm, Bargawan police station inspector Shivpujan Mishra told PTI over phone from the spot.

He said the borewell was said to be more than 250-foot deep.

Rescuers have launched an operation to pull out the girl, Mr Mishra added.

He said the district collector and superintendent of police have reached the spot where local residents have also gathered.

