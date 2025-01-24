Girl, 17, Gangraped In Mumbai, 2 Arrested, 1 Accused Sent To Juvenile Home: Cops

Two men were arrested and a minor was sent to a juvenile home on Friday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Kandivali East in Mumbai on January 6, a police official said.

The minor accused, also 17 years of age and staying in the same building as the girl, called her to his home when his family were away, the Samta Nagar police station official said.

"However, the minor accused's friends Tejas Mahadik (21) and Omkar Patil (20) were present. The trio gangraped her. They also shot objectionable videos to blackmail her. After she told her parents on Thursday evening, a case was registered," he said.

Mahadik and Patil were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for gangrape, assault and other offences. The minor has been sent to a children's correction home," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)