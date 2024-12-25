Advertisement
Girl, 15, Run Over By Train In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Suspect Suicide

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Station House Officer of Dariyabad Police Station Manoj Sonkar said.

Read Time: 1 min
Girl, 15, Run Over By Train In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Suspect Suicide
The Vande Bharat Express train was on its way from Ayodhya to Lucknow. (Representational image)
Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh:

A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a train on the Lucknow-Ayodhya railway track near Patulki village here, police said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Station House Officer of Dariyabad Police Station Manoj Sonkar said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the Vande Bharat Express train was on its way from Ayodhya to Lucknow. The loco pilot, after noticing the girl on the tracks, immediately applied the brakes, but she was unfortunately struck by the train, officials said.

A thorough investigation is underway, they said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Vande Bharat, Suicide, Girl Run Over By Train
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.