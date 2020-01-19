Atmosphere Conducive For Kashmiri Pandits' Return To Kashmir: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh said it is very sad that Congress leaders didn't meet any Kashmiri Pandit (File)

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Sunday that the atmosphere is conducive for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

"January 19, 1990 is a black day in India's history. 5 to 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits have been forced to live life as refugees in their own country. Pakistan conspired to create this situation. Terrorists engaged in barbarism against the Kashmiri Pandits. Now the atmosphere is conducive for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland," Mr Singh said.

"It is very sad that none of the Congress leaders have time to meet any Kashmiri Pandits for sharing their sorrows but have time to commemorate Afzal Guru's death anniversary," he added.

Thirty years ago on this day, Jammu and Kashmir saw the beginning of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits following a genocidal campaign launched by terrorists.

January 19 is remembered as the ''Exodus Day'' by the Kashmiri Pandits as it marks the exodus of the members of the community from Kashmir.