Gig Workers' Union Calls For 5-Hour Nationwide Strike Amid Fuel Price Hike

With inflation squeezing margins and no central law yet protecting gig workers' rights, the sharp hike in fuel prices will directly impact India's 1.2 crore gig workers.

The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has demanded an immediate increase in per-kilometre service rates from both the government and major digital platforms, warning that today's steep increase in petrol and diesel prices will trigger widespread distress and migration among India's gig workers. The union has called for a temporary shutdown of app-based services tomorrow from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in protest.

Oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices by around Rs 3 per litre, the first major nationwide retail fuel hike in nearly four years. Petrol in Delhi now costs approximately Rs 97.77 per litre and diesel Rs 90.67. The surge stems from rising international crude oil prices amid ongoing conflict and instability in the Middle East, particularly tensions involving Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier LPG cylinder price increases have added to the burden.

Union President Seema Singh described the hike as a "direct blow" to gig workers already battling severe heatwave conditions. "Delivery workers for Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and others simply cannot bear this," she said, urging the government and companies to declare a minimum service rate of Rs 20 per kilometre. She warned that without relief, many workers may be forced to leave the sector.

National Coordinator Nirmal Gorana highlighted the scale of the crisis. Among nearly 60 crore unorganised sector workers, around 1.2 crore gig and platform workers, reliant on motorcycles and scooters for daily earnings, are among the worst hit. Fuel, maintenance, and vehicle costs have soared while companies have not adjusted payments proportionally. Women gig workers, delivery personnel, and drivers are particularly affected, with many logging 10-14 hour days in harsh traffic and weather.

NITI Aayog estimates show India's gig workforce was 77 lakh in 2020-21, and it is projected to reach over 2.3 crore by 2029-30. Workers for Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, Amazon Flex and others travel long distances daily yet bear rising operational costs alone.

GIPSWU has submitted memorandums to the Indian government and major platforms seeking urgent intervention, revised delivery charges, and fuel compensation. The union described tomorrow's five-hour shutdown as a peaceful step to spotlight these livelihood issues and appealed to the public and civil society for support.