Enormous Fish Caught Off Bengal's Digha; Sold For Rs 50,000

The huge Shankar fish was sold for Rs 50,000 to a fish trading firm in the state.

An enormous fish weighing reportedly around 800kg was caught by a group of fishermen off Bengal's Digha coast this morning. The fish which locals call Shankar fish resembles the ear of an elephant. It was 8 feet long and 5 feet wide. The huge fish was sold for Rs 50,000 to a fish trading firm in the state.

The fish was caught 8 km off the Udaypur beach in Odisha near Digha. Fishermen in the coastal town say this is the heaviest fish they have ever caught.

A fish is most likely a giant Manta Ray from the Ray family of fishes given the location where it was caught. Shankar fish is a generic name for all Ray fishes in parts of East India.

Massive crowds gathered to see the huge fish after it was caught; videos have been shared widely on social media, the authenticity of which is yet to be verified.

A giant Manta Ray weighing around 300 kg was caught by fishermen off the Digha coast in March this year.