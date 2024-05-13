King Charles Met David Beckham After Declining To See Prince Harry: Report

The former England football captain had a "private meeting" with the King.

King Charles allegedly held a private meeting with David Beckham after being unable to meet with his son Prince Harry during his visit to the United Kingdom earlier this week. According to The Times, the 49-year-old former England football captain had a "private meeting" with the 75-year-old to discuss King Charles' charity, the King's Foundation. on Friday. "Beckham is understood to have visited Charles to learn more about his charity, the King's Foundation," the outlet said.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK on May 7 for events marking the anniversary of his Invictus Games. His spokesman had said that he won't meet his father, who is undergoing cancer treatment. "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme," said the spokesman.

The statement said, "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

However, according to news agency AFP, it was expected that the pair would meet at some point during his latest trip.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a brief tour of Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, an international sporting event that the Duke of Sussex started a decade ago for troops injured in action. During their first trip to Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the school as one of their first stops. They were invited to Nigeria by the country's highest-ranking military official, the Chief of Defence Staff.

Meanwhile, at a reception for military families in Abuja, Prince Harry spoke in Nigeria of the tragic loss of the "brave souls" in the country's military who had lost their lives in conflicts and said he felt "goosebumps" after seeing plans for a new centre to rehabilitate injured troops.

He said he had on Friday met 50 wounded soldiers during a trip to northern Kaduna and could see that the injuries were defining their lives, but there were some who had smiles on their faces. Nigerian forces are fighting jihadists in the northeast of the country and armed kidnapping gangs in the northwest. "What this proved to me, what this reminds me of, is the power of seeing what is possible post-injury," said the 39-year-old, adding that "seeing the plans for the new Invictus Centre gives me goosebumps."