Ghulam Nabi Azad Writes To Sonia Gandhi, Seeks Top Congress Panel Meeting

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has sought an urgent meeting of Congress Working Committee. File

Amid a fresh crisis in the Punjab Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on an urgent basis, sources said today.

"Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, asking her to convene an urgent meeting of Congress Working Committee," sources close to the development told ANI.

Senior leader Kapil Sibal in his press conference today also pointed towards his colleague from the party writing a letter to the leadership.

"I believe that one of my senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress president to immediately convene a Congress Working Committee so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state," he said.

In a dramatic turn of events that took place in the Punjab Congress yesterday, Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post of president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Following this, a number of resignation letters poured in from the leaders and a minister, who are considered to be supporters of Mr Sidhu.

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who quit the party recently, joined the Trinamool Congress today. After his resignation, he remarked that Congress is fragmented and noted that there is a need to unify the factions of the party spread across the country.

