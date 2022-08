Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress last week, today said the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, is “meaningless” today.

He also slammed what he called “Rahul Gandhi's policy of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi left, right and centre.”

“The present CWC is meaningless. Under Sonia Gandhi, there was only the CWC. But in the last 10 years, there have been 25 CWC members and 50 special invitees,” Mr Azad told NDTV.