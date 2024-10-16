'Ghost Obstruction' On Development Work In Chhattisgarh? BJP MP To Cut Lemon

Chhattisgarh has been marred by horrific incidents attributed to superstition.

Superstition has once again taken center stage in Chhattisgarh, with politics following closely behind. A recent comment by BJP MP Bhojraj Nag of Kanker has stirred debates over belief in superstitions, Mr Nag suggested that cutting a lemon could help speed up development work - a remark that comes amidst several brutal murders linked to black magic in the state.

The state has been marred by horrific incidents attributed to superstition.

On September 15, in Etkal village of Sukma district, police constable Mausam Buchcha and his family were brutally killed. The accused believed the Buchcha family practiced black magic.

Similarly, in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, four members of a family were murdered on September 12 over suspicions of witchcraft. The child of Ramnath Patle's family in Chharched village had fallen ill, and his family suspected their neighbor Chaitram of using black magic. This led to the brutal killing of Chaitram and three other family members, including an 11-month-old child.

ASP Abhishek Singh of Balodabazar confirmed the arrests in these cases, stating, "The accused have been arrested for the murder due to suspicion of black magic and witchcraft. The court has sent them on remand, and the trial will begin soon."

Such incidents are not isolated.

On October 5, in Ninwa village near Raipur, 55-year-old Bhuvaneshwar Yadav reportedly cut his neck as a form of self-sacrifice at a local shrine.

In May, a 26-year-old man in Balrampur allegedly killed his elder son to please a goddess, believing he was under the influence of black magic.

In April, a gruesome case in Korea district involved a family killing their nephew as part of a sacrificial ritual.

These events highlight the deeply entrenched superstitions in the region. Dr. Dinesh Mishra, President of the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, said, "In the last few days, there have been many incidents of superstition in the state... awareness about health and science is necessary to prevent such incidents."

Statistics further paint a disturbing picture.

From January 2020 to June 2024, Chhattisgarh reported 54 murders related to superstition. Every year, over 200 incidents of violence due to superstitions occur in the state. In 2021, Chhattisgarh recorded the highest number of witchcraft cases in the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In 2005, the Chhattisgarh government introduced the "Tonhi Harassment Act" to combat superstition, but the numbers show that much more needs to be done. While the government is responsible for controlling this menace, the very leaders of the government, like BJP MP Bhojraj Nag, are promoting superstitions with statements about cutting lemons to ward off evil.

During a public address, Bhojraj Nag, MP from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency, made a statement referring to ongoing issues with government schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission. He remarked, "I have said this before, and I am saying it again: the schemes of the central government and state government are being sabotaged by some people through negligence. I want to warn them that if they do not listen, a lemon will be cut in their name."

Mr Nag's statement has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including the Congress. Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij remarked, "It is unfortunate if any public representative gives such a statement... Superstition runs deep within the Bharatiya Janata Party. If the Prime Minister asks people to clap and bang plates to drive away Corona, naturally, his followers will echo similar beliefs."

Dr. Dinesh Mishra added, "People's representatives have a moral duty to promote rational thinking. There is no magic or ghost that hinders development. If ghosts existed, they would treat themselves, and there would be no need for doctors."